More than 40 per cent rise in production of standard grade petrol

The production of standard grade petrol (M-91) by Omani refineries increased by 44 per cent to touch 14.9 million barrels till the end of December 2018, over the same period of last year.

However, the output of super grade petrol (M-95) declined by 16 per cent to 12.1 million barrels during January-December period of this year, according to data released by the National Centre for Statistics and Information (NCSI).

The surge in production of standard grade petrol over super grade petrol was supported by a significant growth in demand.

The Sultanate has two refineries – Mina Al Fahal (Muscat) and Sohar Refinery, which are owned by Oman Oil Refineries and Petroleum Industries Company (Orpic).

The NCSI report also showed that gas oil (diesel) output rose by 21 per cent to 30.3 million barrels, while aviation fuel production jumped by 82 per cent to 13.3 million barrels during the 12-month period of 2018, over the same period of the previous year. Production of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) also rose by 19 per cent to 7.2 million barrels during the period under review. Of the total production of M-91 grade petrol (which is the cheapest petrol available in the market), 11.9 million barrels were sold in the domestic market.

However, domestic sales of M-95 grade petrol fell by 26 per cent to reach 11.4 million barrels, while sales of gas oil (diesel) within the country stood steady at 15.7 million barrels during the 12-month period of 2018. Domestic sales of aviation fuel oil fell by 2 per cent to reach at 4.7 million barrels, while LPG sales within the country rose 9 per cent to 2.5 million barrels during January-December period of 2018.

As far as petrochemicals are concerned, production of polypropylene by Orpic in 2018 fell by 4 per cent to 258 thousand metric tonnes, while output of paraxylene and benzene rose by 6 per cent and 1 per cent to 691 thousand metric tonnes and 244 thousand metric tonnes, respectively.

Further, Omani refineries exported 234 thousand metric tonnes of benzene during the first 12 months of 2018, while exports of paraxylene and polypropylene stood at 664 thousand metric tonnes and 206 thousand metric tonnes, respectively.

Source: ONA