More Tonnage Expected to Be Sold for Scrap As Prices Rise

The ship recycling market is heating up, as surging commodity prices are leading to increased prices offered for vintage tonnage as well. In its latest weekly report, shipbroker Clarkson Platou Hellas commented that “the lack of tonnage and increasing commodity/steel markets are pushing price levels towards the heady heights last seen in 2008. Spectacular improvements in indications are reportedly being tabled this week although we are waiting to hear of the first sale to be reported in excess of USD 700/ldt. Maybe, a private unit has been concluded which will come to light soon but there certainly is continued optimism from within the recycling industry that these firmer rates will be sustained. Owners of tanker units continue to refrain from circulating their tonnage (or withdraw previously workable candidates) from this sector due primarily to the anticipated upturn in the tanker charter rates following the ongoing conflict in Ukraine. Our thoughts are obviously with the innocent people that have been caught up in this horrendous situation and hope that a peaceful resolution will be found soon. Generally, the demand for tonnage from the recycling yards is outweighing the supply adding fuel to the speculation that the market is set to remain hot for the foreseeable future”.

In a separate note, Allied Shipbroking said that “the ship recycling market followed its upward trend for yet another week with offered price levels pushing new highs and the Bangladesh market holding top position in this regard. The prime driver for this positive market trend has been the significant rise of local steel prices in the Indian Sub-Continent amid the overall spike in commodity prices due to the crisis in Ukraine. What is noteworthy, is that all of the ship recycling market showed an overall positive trend this week with some breakers achieving higher levels and other less so.

Compared to the rest of the Indian Sub-Continent, the highest increases in offered prices were noticed in Bangladesh reaching USD65/ton, while also showing strong volume of activity in recent weeks. A boost in offered prices was also seen from Indian as well as Pakistani breakers, keeping fairly in line, though showing a bigger price gap at this point. A very impressive week took place for Turkey as well after a long time of underperforming, with a w-o-w increase of 60% being noted in offered price levels. Competition between recycling market has started very dynamically this week and there is the growing feeling for a further sense of optimism in the near term. However, it will be interesting to see if a shift will take place in the overall leader board as a result of this intense competition that is mounting between the different Indian Sub-Continent markets”.

Meanwhile, GMS , the world’s leading cash buyer of ships added that “markets have endured another boost off the back of surging commodity prices and there is every expectation that the USD 700/LDT mark will be imminently breached in the sub-continent markets once again. These are comfortably (and certainly) the highest numbers we have seen since the historical highs of 2008, when over USD 800/LDT was surpassed and the recent universal skyrocketing steel plate prices across the recycling board (even in China) are carrying the weight of these recent prices. The chief movement is coming from a rampant Bangladeshi market where steel prices continue to surge upwards (some of the most noteworthy increases of late), in line with soaring commodities in general, as the Russian invasion of Ukraine intensifies into an uncertain future. Even in India, after two weeks of spectacular gains and despite registering further gains this week, steel prices had a minor correction during the course of the week, raising the guard of local recyclers who have been observing the rate of the recent climb. It may however be that prices continue their upward trajectory in Alang next week again, only to mirror global commodity prices moving upwards / forward. Pakistan has also started to also improve once again, having missed several geographically positioned vessels that have since been diverted to competing shores.

On the Far end, the Turkish market, like the Bangladeshi market, recorded some impressive gains in local steel plate prices this week, pushing vessel prices into unchartered territory, and certainly worthy of exploiting on quick deliveries. It remains to be seen just where the first transactions on market tonnage will be concluded at or above USD 700/LDT, as End Buyers do seem somewhat nervous to transact at these new decade long highs”, GMS concluded.

Nikos Roussanoglou, Hellenic Shipping News Worldwide