Morgan Stanley hikes chance of WTO-style Brexit to 40%

Negotiations have been thrust into chaos by UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s threat to tear up part of the divorce treaty he signed only last year.

“Although we still expect a deal in the end, the probabilities have shifted,” Morgan Stanley’s analysts said in a note on Friday.

“The risks are skewed to a harder outcome… bumping up the probability of our bear case of a WTO-style outcome to 40%,” they said, adding a delay in implementing any deal was also likely.

The chance of WTO crash out could be even higher if the UK government saw a significant chance of a close trade deal with the United States — something seen as more likely if Donald Trump wins a second term as U.S. President in November.

Morgan Stanley has previously modelled that in a WTO outcome, the share of UK exports to the EU facing tariffs – at an average 4% – would rise from zero to around 60%, with other non-tariff related frictions such as quotas or embargoes also having a damaging impact.

In the context of a near 20% slump in the British economy due to the pandemic, the hit from a WTO Brexit would look modest at between 1.1% and 2% of GDP over the four-quarter period following the UK’s exit.

Nevertheless Morgan Stanley thinks a ‘hard Brexit’ would send the pound down to $1.15, roughly 10% from its current $1.28 GBP= level and cause a 20% plunge in British bank shares. A reasonable trade deal, meanwhile, could lift the pound to $1.40 and boost bank shares by 20-40%, the bank said.

Other institutions have also been rapidly revising their Brexit assumptions this week following the political drama.

Japanese bank Nomura has warned that the chance of a no-deal could be as high at 50-60% if relations continue to fracture, while ratings agency Fitch has made WTO terms its base case outcome and knocked 2% off its 2021 British economic forecasts.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Marc Jones; editing by Thyagaraju Adinarayan and Louise Heavens)