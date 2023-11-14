Morgan Stanley sees first ECB rate cut in June 2024

Recent News

  

European Central Bank (ECB) will deliver its first interest rate cut by 25 basis points in June 2024, Morgan Stanley economists said in a note.

The rate reductions would “go all the way down” to 2.0% in September 2025, they added.

“We think that the ECB has reached its peak rate at 4%. From here, it is slowly pivoting away its attention from contemporaneous inflation to forecasts,” said Jens Eisenschmidt, chief Europe economist at the bank.
Source: Reuters (Reporting by Roshan Abraham in Bengaluru; Editing by Janane Venkatraman)

