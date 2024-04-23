Morocco plans to build LNG regasification terminals

Morocco is planning to establish three liquefied natural gas (LNG) regasification terminals across three locations, according to a report by local news website Assahifa last week.

The report, quoting a statement by the Ministry of Energy Transition and Sustainable Development, said the terminals would be first built in Nador followed by Mohammedia and the Atlantic port of Dakhla in that order.

This will allow Morocco to import and regasify LNG directly for transport within the country, eliminating the need to transport it to Spain for regasification and transfer via the Maghreb-Europe Gas Pipeline.

Source: Reuters (Writing by Majda Muhsen; Editing by Anoop Menon)