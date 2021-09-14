Morocco to suspend import duty on soft wheat starting nov.1 – traders

Morocco plans to scrap the import duty on soft wheat starting from Nov. 1 to ensure steady supply to the domestic market and price stability amid high prices in international markets, traders said on Monday.

The news is yet to be confirmed through official channels and agriculture ministry officials were not immediately available for comment.

Morocco currently applies a customs duty of 135% to protect the domestic harvest, which traders say is not enough to meet domestic demand.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Ahmed Eljechtimi; additional reporting by Trompiz Gus; editing by David Evans)