Moscord to add Schneider Electric Marine Product Line

Digital ship supply platform Moscord has announced the addition of Schneider Electric to their portfolio. The partnership will allow ship owners and managers direct access to Schneider’s marine products, including last-mile delivery to virtually any harbor.

“Schneider Electric is a giant in the electrical segment, and we are proud to have them on board the Moscord trading platform,” says Freddy Ingemann, CEO, Moscord. “We believe we can offer Schneider the optimal e-marketplace for their current and future marine business.”

Pascal Bonacina, responsible for the Marine Installed Base business in Schneider Electric, believes that the global nature of the marine industry makes collaboration with Moscord a natural choice.

“Their digital platform allows Schneider Electric to reach this global market through a single channel. Today Schneider Electric delivers to more than 100 locations worldwide, which is great, but with Moscord, customers can find the right parts and solutions, believe it or not, on a larger scale from wherever they are and have them delivered to any ship, anywhere in the world.”

The harsh environment in the marine and offshore industries requires products with special approvals and features to cope with extreme conditions. Schneider’s marine product line promises high availability, with rugged power protection for shipboard and other transportation applications.

Accessibility, flexibility, visibility

“Schneider Electric is happy to offer this service to existing clientele, but also to be able to reach new customers” Bonacina elaborates. “We expect to become even more accessible to the end user in the Moscord network. Schneider Electric sells products through many different channels, but this new “almost direct” channel will put Schneider Electric in more direct contact with clients, and we see that as a way to grow further”.

“Moscord’s platform delivers a more efficient and direct procurement process for all parties,” Ingemann concludes. “The partnership with Schneider Electric demonstrates the growing industry belief that our e-marketplace for maritime supplies is the best way to do business – for both suppliers and customers.”

Source: Moscord