Moscow, Minsk addressing redirection of petroleum products supplies from Lithuanian ports

Russia and Belarus are addressing the issue of redirecting petroleum products supplies from Lithuanian ports to Russia, Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak told reporters on Thursday. Russian and Belarusian companies are to develop economic terms of redirection of such deliveries, he added.

“Yes, that issue was discussed at the talks. The Russian side is interested in making sure that petroleum products that are sold via third countries today, will be sold via St. Petersburg, via Ust-Luga, meaning Russian ports,” Novak said when asked whether the issue of redirection of energy flows from Lithuania to Ust-Luga was discussed at the meeting of Russian and Belarusian prime ministers in Minsk.

“For doing that it is also necessary to develop economic terms between transport companies, ports and Belneftekhim,” he added.

Source: TASS