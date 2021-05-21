Most base metals fall on China price curb fears

Most base metals fell on Friday, weighed down by fears that authorities in top consumer China will take measures to curb a rally in commodity prices.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange CMCU3 fell 1.1% to $9,939 a tonne by 0313 GMT, while the most-traded June copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange SCFcv1 declined 1.1% to 72,050 yuan ($11,198.15) a tonne.

ShFE aluminium SAFcv1 decreased 1.3% to 18,800 yuan a tonne and ShFE nickel SNIcv1 dropped 2.5% to 125,160 yuan a tonne, while LME nickel CMNI3 shed 1.2% to $16,935 a tonne.

China said on Wednesday it would strengthen its management of commodity supply and demand to curb “unreasonable” increases in prices and prevent them being passed on to consumers.

FUNDAMENTALS

* The global nickel market deficit widened to 16,100 tonnes in March from a 600-tonne gap in February, International Nickel Study Group data showed.

* The global world refined copper market showed a 111,000 tonne surplus in February, compared with a 20,000 tonnes surplus in January, the International Copper Study Group said.

* Asian stocks rose, setting the region up for a weekly gain, as investors tempered fears about hot inflation and the prospects of an early tapering of stimulus by the Federal Reserve.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Mai Nguyen; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)