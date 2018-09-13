Most Economists Say Tariff Impact on Economy Limited Due to Insignificant Amounts Survey

Tariffs have yet to meaningfully affect the U.S. economy because of the relatively small amounts imposed so far, but trade tensions remain the biggest risk to the economic outlook, according to forecasters surveyed by The Wall Street Journal.

More than three quarters of economists surveyed between Friday and Tuesday, 78.4%, said the reason why tariffs on U.S. imports and exports so far don’t seem to be having much of an effect on the strength of the U.S. economy was because the amount hasn’t been significant.

“Not only is the dollar value of tariffed goods not substantial, but the retaliation to our tariffs has been much muted,” said Rajeev Dhawan, an economics professor at Georgia State University.

Under President Trump, the U.S. has imposed tariffs on about $113 billion of imports, goods that represented about 4% of all U.S. imports in 2017. Major U.S. trading partners have responded with tariffs on about $70 billion of exports, or about 3% of U.S. exports. The sum of goods that have had tariffs actually imposed is less than 1% of U.S. gross domestic product.

Those numbers could grow substantially if trade disagreements escalate. In all, the Trump administration has threatened tariffs on about $760 billion more in imports, including all automobile and auto part imports and nearly all imports from China. If implemented in full, those tariffs would significantly raise the stakes — and economic impact — hitting about 30% of all U.S. imports.

Still, nearly 70% of economists said there was a risk that economic growth would come in short of their forecasts in the next 12 months, compared with 22.6% who said growth might outperform their expectations and 7.5% who thought the risks to growth were evenly balanced.

Around two-thirds of respondents commented that trade or tariffs were the biggest risks to their economic growth forecasts in the next 12 months.

“The impact is slowly filtering through and more actions will only exacerbate the impact,” Gregory Daco, an economist at Oxford Economics, said regarding tariffs.

The Trump administration is expected soon to impose tariffs on $200 billion of Chinese imports, on top of tariffs already in effect on $50 billion in goods from China. The U.S. also has placed tariffs on steel and aluminum imports, in addition to washing machines and solar panels. China, the EU and other trade partners have announced tariffs of their own on American goods.

Forecasters are skeptical that threatened automobile tariffs will come to pass. They assigned an average probability of less than one in three, or 31%, that the U.S. will impose new tariffs on imports of automobiles and auto parts. That suggests that if the tariffs are imposed, forecasts might shift notably. Economists also didn’t see much likelihood that the U.S. would withdraw from the North American Free Trade Agreement, placing a low 26% probability on such an outcome.

Despite concerns about trade, forecasts for economic growth this year ticked slightly higher in the September survey compared with the prior month. The average estimate for economic growth this year increased to 3.1%, up from a projection of 3% last month. On average, economists still expect the unemployment rate will fall to 3.6% by June 2019, which would be the lowest unemployment rate in nearly 50 years.

The latest survey showed economists’ views on the impact of last year’s tax overhaul over the long run have become less positive than earlier in the year.

Back in the January survey, half of economists said the tax cuts signed into law by Mr. Trump in December would boost the economy’s long-run trend at least modestly, while the other half said it would have no effect or leave growth somewhat below its current trajectory.

Nine months later, 35.2% said they would boost the long-run growth outlook modestly, while 44.4% expected the tax cuts would have “little impact” on the long-run growth outlook and 11.1% said the tax cuts would hamper the long-run outlook.

Thomas Kevin Swift, chief economist at the American Chemistry Council, said the “positive effects of tax cuts are eroded by tariffs and policy uncertainty.”

The Journal’s survey of 59 business, financial and academic economists was conducted Sept. 7-11. Not every forecaster answered every question.

Source: Dow Jones