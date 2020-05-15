Most forecasts point to 10% second-quarter GDP contraction – German stats office

Recent News

  

Most forecasts see the German economy contracting by about 10% in the second quarter but the exact extent of the slump depends in part on the easing of restrictions on public life, Federal Statistics Office official Albert Braakmann said on Friday.

He said the Statistics Office did not make predictions but added: “The forecasts – as you probably know – are for around -10%.”

He said how the economy actually fared in the second quarter would depend on easing measures and whether politicians announce further measures to support the economy.
Source: Reuters (Reporting by Paul Carrel; Editing by Michelle Martin)

