Most Shanghai base metals rise, but Fed rate hike expectations cap gain

Most base metal prices in Shanghai rose on Wednesday, supported by expectations of stronger demand from China, but concerns of a global economic slowdown lingered ahead of an expected interest rate hike by the U.S. Federal Reserve.

The most-traded October copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange closed up 0.5% at 62,760 yuan ($8,901.75) a tonne.

Improved operation rates among end-user manufacturers in China are expected to bolster metals demand in September and October.

The commercial hub of Shanghai on Tuesday announced eight infrastructure projects with a total investment of 1.8 trillion yuan, to revive a COVID-impacted economy.

ShFE nickel rose 3.9% to 202,000 yuan a tonne, tin rose 2.7% to 182,400 yuan a tonne, while ShFE aluminium lost 0.3% to 18,670 yuan a tonne, following data on Tuesday that showed global primary aluminium output rose 3.5% in August to 5.89 million tonnes.

However, buyers in the physical market were hesitant to replenish stocks as the Fed rate hike expectations poses downside risks for commodity prices, a metal trader said.

The Fed started a two-day meeting on Tuesday, with rate futures traders pricing in an 83% chance of a 75 basis-point hike and a 17% probability of a 100 bps raise.

Spot premium for refined copper has declined 20% this week so far to 660 yuan a tonne, as assessed by Shanghai Metals Market.

The U.S. dollar strengthened to a near two-decade high, making it more expensive for holders of other currencies to buy greenback-priced commodities.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange dipped 0.2% to $7,740.50 a tonne by 0713 GMT.

LME aluminium slid 0.2% to $2,242 a tonne, lead was down 0.6% to $1,869.50 a tonne, while nickel climbed 2.3% to $25,540 a tonne, zinc edged up 0.1% to $3,133 a tonne.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Siyi Liu and Dominique Patton; editing by Devika Syamnath and Jason Neely)