MOTC launches mobile app offering 25 services

In a bid to bring its services closer to the users, the Ministry of Transport and Communications (MOTC), launched yesterday its application for cellphones and smart devices, aiming to help users access and execute the e-services they need easier and faster. The app also include valuable information about the Ministry, as well as its events.

At the launch, MOTC revealed that 25 new e-services are now available in the field of maritime transport affairs, relating specifically to small and large vessels.

The MOTC has chosen the services on the basis of their usage by people.

“We have selected those services which are in high demand by the public. This initiative is aimed to reduce the number of people who come to the Ministry to avail the services,” Mashal Ali Al Hamadi Director of E-Goverment Programs & Standards Director told The Peninsula. “The application is now available on Apple and Android stores, making it easier and faster to reach the Ministry’s information, events, news and services published on the MOTC website,” she added.

MOTC is set to make all its e-services available on its mobile application in the future. It plans to add land transport e-services as soon as the relevant land transport laws and regulations are officially released.

“This comes in the context of MOTC’s ongoing endeavours to deploy e-government system standards nationwide as well as the objectives of the Qatar Digital Government 2020 Strategy, which aims to better serve individuals and business, create efficiency in government administration and increase government openness,” said Noor Shahdad, Director of International Relations and Acting Director of Public and Relations and Communications at MOTC.

Deploying the best technologies and streamlining e-services were undertaken when designing and developing this mobile application in order to help users access and complete their e-services quickly and smoothly, she added.

“This will make people visit the Ministry’s offices less frequently as they are now able to make their requests anytime anywhere around the clock. The application also helps users contact the Ministry directly via multiple channels and social media platforms that are available in the app,” Al Hamadi explained.

She said that the application is reliable in terms of cybersecurity, having been tested and verified by the Qatar Computer Emergency Response Team (Q-CERT), she added.

Small vessel and jet ski ownership transfers, adding or removing an owner to small vessels, issuing a certificate for small vessel owners and issuing a minimum safe manning certificate are among the new e-services revealed yesterday.

MOTC places considerable attention on developing its services and making them accessible and available anytime, anywhere, for the best user experience and highest satisfaction; she added.

Other maritime transport e-services include the issuance of certificates to whom it may concern, certificates on deletion of a large vessel, certificates of insurance validity, replacement certificates and rodent-free certificates.

Aiming for best service delivery, MOTC signed yesterday an agreement with Qatar Post for the delivery of the certificates and ownership cards for the transactions completed via the mobile application or Ministry website, to their respective individuals and companies.

The agreement was signed by Hassan Al Hail, Adviser to the Minister of Transport and Communications, and Qatar Post Chairman and Managing Director Faleh Al Naemi.

