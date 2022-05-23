MOU Signed Between Transworld Group & eShipper

On 19th May 2022, Transworld Group, headquartered in UAE and eShipper headquartered in Canada signed a MOU in UAE to set up a Joint-Venture on e-commerce & last mile delivery business in the presence of Mr. Ramesh S Ramakrishnan, Chairman – Transworld Group & Mr. Rizwan Kermalli, Chairman – eShipper.

Transworld Group established in 1977 is a leading Shipping & Logistics Group with an expertise that covers the complete range of end-to-end solutions from Ship Owning, Liner, Agency, Freight Forwarding, Multi-Modal Transportation, Project Logistics, Ship Management, Aviation, 3PL Fulfillment etc., using a State-of-the-art Digital Platform.

EShipper is the leader in e-Commerce logistics in Canada since 22 years with 3 warehouse facilities in Ontario and partner facilities in Vancouver with a total of over 500,000 sq Ft of fulfillment space.

Through this Strategic Partnership, full end-to-end services will be provided to the E-Commerce market in the GCC Region. With this development the next step would be to expand & integrate these services in all offices of Transworld Group & eShipper.

Mr. Ramesh S Ramakrishnan mentioned “With this Joint-Venture with eShipper, Transworld Group further augments its services to its customers by providing end-to-end services using a combination of advanced infrastructure, multimodal fulfillment & last mile delivery. The strong legacy, brand & service synergies of both the organizations coming together will offer a unique service offering to our esteemed customers.

Mr. Rizwan Kermalli mentioned “I am proud to announce the signing of our partnership with Transworld Group based in the UAE. The partnership will provide a full end-to-end solution to the e-commerce market, which will include warehousing & distribution services across the GCC landscape. We are excited about this partnership & look forward to making it success. To this, Mr. Girish Nair, the Managing Director of eShipper (UAE) added “This is a historic moment, where two great companies are joining hands to serve the e-commerce world in the GCC segment.

Mr. Ritesh S. Ramakrishnan, the Joint-Managing Director of Transworld Group added “The Joint-Venture will provide a fully integrated digitalized end-to-end system to enhance the user experience of our customers”.

The Joint Venture is expected to commence business operations in June 2022, starting operations from UAE and eventually expanding into GCC, Indian Subcontinent, Americas & other regions.

Source: Transworld Group