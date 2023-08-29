MoU Signed with NAVTOR A.S. on Fleet Monitoring and Support System

Recent News

  

in International Shipping News 29/08/2023

Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha, Ltd. (“K” LINE) has adopted NavFleet as a fleet monitoring system platform provided by NAVTOR A.S. (NAVTOR), and witnessed by Norwegian Embassy in Japan, “K” LINE signed a MoU with NAVTOR regarding the development of “K” LINE 24/7/365 global fleet monitoring and support system through the use and functional expansion of NavFleet on August 25.

NAVTOR is Norway-based company developing the maritime DX business that is well known as a provider of electronic navigational charts, who has advanced software development capabilities and extensive experience.

NavFleet a total ship operations platform that provides a monitoring of vessel position, weather and route information on shore through automatic and seamless data communication via the cloud, and automatically alert users potential navigational risks to prevent navigational accidents. Future, NavFleet is capable to unite business critical data from various systems and provide overview of the fleet operation at a glance, while assisting to automate tasks, simplify regulatory compliance and ensure safe navigation of the fleet at all times.

From the front left row: NAVTOR AS Managing director, CEO Mr. Tor A. Svanes “K” LINE Senior Managing Executive Officer Aya Kiyotaka From the back left row: Norwegian Embassy in Japan Counsellor, Head of Trade & Technology Office, Dr.Svein Grandum NAVTOR Japan Managing Director Mr. Hiroaki Kitano Norwegian Embassy in Japan Chargée d’Affaires ad interim Ms. Aune Line “K” LINE Managing Executive Officer Fujimaru Akihiro “K” LINE Safety and Quality Management Group General Manager Endo Hideaki

“K” LINE is promoting the strengthening of a worldwide organization system covering Safety and Quality Management to achieve the business strategy in its medium-term management plan announced in 2022. “K” LINE will continue to develop its competitiveness and corporate value by targeting supremely safe navigation and transport quality management supported by the contributions of the knowledge and experience of competent human resources and the technologies complementing the human factors.
Source: K Line

