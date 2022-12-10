The Institute of Chartered Shipbrokers Greek Branch held its 17th Annual Forum, on Wednesday, 7th of December 2022. The title was: “Moving Forward with the World in Turmoil”.

This year’s event took place with physical attendance at the Eugenides Foundation, while it was broadcasted live around the world and attended online by hundreds of friends and members of the Institute.

A welcome address was made by Ms Natalia Margioli – Komninou FICS, Managing Director of the ICS Greek Branch and Hellenic Management Centre. Ms Margioli thanked everyone for their presence and welcomed their Excellencies, the Minister of Maritime Affairs & Insular Policy, Mr. Giannis Plakiotakis, the British Ambassador to Greece, Mr. Matthew Lodge, the Parliamentary Under-Secretary of State for Europe, Mr. Leo Docherty. Ms Margioli explained how this year’s theme aimed to capture the many challenges facing the shipping industry. She also recognised the continuous support of shipping companies to advance the skills of their human resources, something which has contributed to the resilient character and the progression demonstrated by the Greek professionals.

Mr Nicolas A. Tsavliris, FICS, Chairman of the ICS Greek Branch and Tsavliris Salvage Group addressed a very warm welcome to the attendees of the Forum. He acknowledged how important the resilience and the adaptability of shipping industry is to survive every crisis and to – historically – emerge stronger. He emphasized that the ICS annual Forum provides an excellent opportunity for brainstorming and thanked the distinguished industry leaders for accepting the invitation to debate important issues emanating from the theme of the Forum. The Chairman thanked all sponsors whose contribution has been vital in the organisation of the event.

A special address was made by H.E. Minister of Maritime Affairs and Insular Policy, Mr Ioannis Plakiotakis. The Minister noted how the recent years showed the importance of the transport sector in ensuring resilient supply chains and creating reliable mechanisms for vessels to move smoothly and safely worldwide. He remarked that we are undergoing a radical transformation, the transition towards a non-fossil fuel-based shipping and economy in general. Minister Plakiotakis stressed that adaptability, sustainability, and reliability are the elements on which the industry will need to rely on for the years to come.

Following the Minister’s speech, the Forum’s proceedings commenced. The panel included the following distinguished speakers:

§ Ms Alexandra Couvadelli, Senior Claims Director (P&I and FD&D), Thomas Miller Hellas

§ Mr Polys V. Hajioannou, Chairman/CEO, Safe Bulkers Inc.

§ Mr Thanasis Martinos, Managing Director, Eastern Mediterranean Maritime Ltd.

§ Mr George Prokopiou, Founder, Dynacom Tankers Management Ltd., Dynagas Ltd. and Sea Traders S.A.

§ Mr Stephen Thompson, Global Head of LNG, Poten & Partners

§ Ms Eri Tsironi, Chief Financial Officer, Navios Maritime Partners LP

The panel was moderated by Mr Simon Ward, FICS, Director, Ursa Shipbrokers.

Ms Ioanna Prokopiou, Managing Director of Prominence Maritime and Sea Traders, also joined the panel as Mr George Prokopiou had to depart earlier due to other pressing obligations.

The forum itself was very informative and comprehensive covering a spectrum of issues facing the shipping industry at a global level. A large part of the discussion has been around the turmoil created by the geopolitical tensions closely intertwined with many economic conditions worldwide. Notably, the war in Ukraine and the related EU sanctions against Russia have disrupted the energy market, making crude oil prices unpredictable and VLCC rates even more volatile. At the same time, relaxation of China’s pandemic measures is expected to positively influence the dry bulk freight market. Special mention was made of the currently booming LNG market which, however, needs to develop and mature.

On what concerns the financing of the industry, it has been remarked that a two-tier financing system has been shaped; on the one hand, the highly regulated European sector with banks greatly focusing on the “E” of the ESG policy and, on the other hand, the Asian market mostly lagging behind in the green financing. All participants underscored that shipping is a cyclical industry and, whatever the challenges, it is sure that it will overcome challenges and adapt to the upcoming changes.

The last part of the panel discussion focused on the younger generation of students and graduates who desire to enter the industry. All of the speakers agreed on the fact that many opportunities exist, especially as new professions emerge with the integration of the 4th Industrial Revolution applications. Despite the many challenges, there is plenty of room in the Greek shipping industry offering well-paying jobs and opportunities for career growth together with social development. It has been commented that there is always a shortage for talent, for motivated young people with high quality education and skills.

During the panel discussion, there was a vibrant interaction between the audience and the panelists. Participants were asking questions to the speakers, commenting on the topics addressed and expressing their opinions and views. This fact proved once again that the ICS Annual Forum is not only a meeting point of shipping professionals but a platform of exchanging ideas and learning from each other.

A special moment in this year’s Forum was the award given to Mr Harry Hadjimichail, Fellow Member of the Institute of Chartered Shipbrokers and General Manager at Tsakos Shipping and Trading S.A., in recognition of his long-standing dedication, support, and contribution during his 50 years’ membership. He has witnessed the significant role of the ICS in providing a well-educated workforce and enjoyed – as a Fellow – the benefits of being linked to the international shipping community. The award was presented to Mr Hadjimichail by the International President of the ICS, Mr Kevin Shakesheff.

The ICS Greek Branch was recognised, again this year, for being the largest examination centre in the world and having trained more than 10,000 shipping professionals through its professional maritime programmes since its establishment. This excellent performance of the Greek Branch is translated into one International Prize Winner and 9 distinction students, who have excelled in the ICS Professional Qualifying Examinations in 2021-2022. All of them were honoured during the Awards Giving Ceremony, which was included in the Annual Forum’s proceeding.

The International Prize Winner was Anthi Efthymiadi of Latsco Shipping, for achieving the highest marks in Ship Sale and Purchase Examinations worldwide.

The distinction students are:

§ Panagiotis Badas, Award to the candidate gaining a distinction in Ship Sale and Purchase Examinations

§ Nicholas Georgiou, Eurochart S.A.: Award to the candidate gaining a distinction in Ship Sale and Purchase Examinations

§ Athina Evangelou, Euronav Ship Management (Hellas) Ltd: Award to the candidate gaining a distinction in Economics of Sea Transport and International Trade Examinations

§ Christos Kampakis, V.CH. Kampakis Shipping Agency Ltd: Award to the candidate gaining a distinction in Port Agency Examinations

§ Rafail Kanakis, George Moundreas & Company: Award to the candidate gaining a distinction in Ship Sale and Purchase Examinations

§ Konstantinos Kotsiou, Starbulk S.A: Award to the candidate gaining a distinction in Ship Sale and Purchase Examinations

§ Konstantinos Liontos, Union Marine Enterprises S.A.: Award to the candidate gaining a distinction in Shipping Finance and Ship Sale and Purchase Examinations

§ Marios Papamichalopoulos, ABS: Award to the candidate gaining a distinction in Legal Principles in Shipping Business Examinations

§ Iliana Tzitzi, Pantheon Tankers Management Ltd.: Award to the candidate gaining a distinction in Legal Principles in Shipping Business Examinations

The 17th Annual Forum of the ICS Greek Branch was held with the kind contribution and support of the following sponsors:

