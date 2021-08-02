Moving to the cloud is simpler than maritime companies think and can future proof their business

With the maritime industry in constant change due to new regulations and processes, and the Covid-19 pandemic having had a dramatic impact on economies around the world, shipping companies need to stay competitive and plan for their future.

Alexander Buchmann, Managing Director, Hanseaticsoft says these challenges are leading more shipping companies to move their management processes and systems into the cloud, to optimise their processes and increase efficiencies.

However, there are still some in companies which are slow to invest in digital systems and software because they do not understand how easy it can be.

Buchmann says, “Going digital can really help maritime companies futureproof their businesses – moving them away from outdated, legacy technology systems to using intuitive and flexible cloud-based solutions to manage their entire fleets. Some may get left behind because they are unaware of just how simple it is to move to the cloud. They wrongly assume that changing their software would involve manually transferring all their information and data which would take significant time and money. They worry they may lose vital information especially if data is held in different systems or they may need to allocate extra man hours to get this done.

“But this isn’t the case. It is a very straightforward process to transfer data from a wide range of older maritime management systems quickly and without staff having to dedicate time doing this. Thanks to a variety of powerful application programme interfaces, or APIs, data can be imported from most maritime systems into a new software solution.

“As we move through the pandemic, we expect more companies will adopt cloud-based software solutions to streamline their management and operational processes, become more efficient and stay competitive in what could be challenging economic conditions ahead.”

One of the key benefits of using cloud-based software is that it enables the real-time sharing of information and data. With data accessible in one central place, it breaks down business silos and enables employees to communicate, share information and collaborate easily no matter where they are located.

Business critical information such as important maritime instructions, crew schedules, payroll data and other key communications can be shared by the team onshore with crews at sea and actioned immediately, ensuring the company is responsive and dynamic and can react to any situation.

It also supports better data management and analysis which improves business decision making, business performance and success. The cloud facilitates the sharing of data from different sources, which can be transmitted from vessels simply and quickly. Data is synchronised as soon as it is entered into the system and can be accessed immediately by all relevant personnel.

Buchmann adds, “Our maritime software simplifies daily business life and supports shipping operations without any additional training required. It can be used in the office, on mobile devices, and on ships. Data is securely saved and readily available in the cloud, allowing employees to access the same materials and work processes wherever they are based. For those that have avoided the digital revolution so far now is the time to get on board and transform the way they operate their fleet.”

Source: Hanseaticsoft