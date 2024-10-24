MPA and IRENA Collaborate on Energy Transition for Maritime and Port Industries

The Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA) and the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA) have formalised their collaboration through a memorandum of understanding (MoU) aimed at accelerating the energy transition of global maritime and port sectors. This initiative aligns with the goals of the International Maritime Organization (IMO) and the Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs) of Singapore.

The MoU was officially exchanged between Mr Teo Eng Dih. Chief Executive, MPA, and Mr Francesco La Camera, Director-General, IRENA, during the Singapore-IRENA High Level Forum at the Singapore International Energy Week on 22 October 2024. The exchange was witnessed by Dr Tan See Leng, Minister for Manpower and Second Minister for Trade and Industry.

Under the MoU, MPA and IRENA will bring together their expertise in renewable energy and maritime innovation to promote knowledge exchange and best practices across the maritime and energy industries, focusing on clean energy infrastructure and supply chains for zero and near-zero emission fuel.

Additionally, MPA and IRENA will support countries in their transition to and adoption of zero and near-zero emission fuels and technologies through capacity-building training programmes. As part of this partnership, MPA will also facilitate secondment of officers to IRENA.

Mr Teo Eng Dih, said, “This partnership with IRENA brings together our complementary strengths on clean energy solutions to promote knowledge exchange, best practices, and capacity building. By working closely with diverse stakeholder groups across the maritime value chain, the partnership aims to foster an inclusive approach to decarbonisation and support for digital solutions to upskill maritime professionals and help accelerate the sector’s transition to cleaner energy.”

Mr Francesco La Camera, said, “IRENA has recognised international shipping as a key sector in the global economy, but also one of the most challenging to decarbonise. I commend Singapore as the world’s busiest transshipment hub with high energy demand, for demonstrating leadership in galvanising actions to decarbonise its maritime and port industries. Synergies and enhanced collaborations between stakeholders such as this partnership is a prime example of what we need to accelerate the sector’s path to net-zero.”

Source: Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore