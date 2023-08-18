MPA announces appointment of interim president and chief executive officer

he Montreal Port Authority (MPA) announces the appointment of Geneviève Deschamps as Interim President and Chief Executive Officer. This appointment will be effective as of August 21, 2023. Mrs. Deschamps is currently Vice-President, Finance.

“Geneviève has all the leadership qualities required to ensure continuity of operations, mobilize teams and pursue the deployment of the strategic plan. She will lead an experienced management team working on our current projects, including, among others, the major expansion of the Port of Montreal in Contrecoeur. She and her team can count on the full support of all board members,” said Nathalie Pilon, Chair of the MPA Board of Directors.

“It’s an honour for me to put my expertise at the service of the Port of Montreal and our partners. I feel supported by my colleagues and the entire MPA team, which is made up of committed, competent people dedicated to our mission. Together, we will continue to deploy the initiatives of the Port of Montreal’s strategic plan and make it an even more sustainable, resilient and greener public service,” declared Geneviève Deschamps.

Under the Canada Marine Act, the Board of Directors is responsible for selecting the CEO of a Canada Port Authority. The MPA Board of Directors has already launched the recruitment process, mandating a reputable and experienced executive search firm to identify, over the coming months, the best candidates to fill the position on a permanent basis.

Martin Imbleau will continue to support the MPA during the transition period until September 8.

Source: Port Montreal