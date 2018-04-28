MPA Extends Mandatory Use of Mass Flow Meters to Distillates Delivery

Following the successful completion of test-bedding the use of mass flow metering (MFM) system for delivery of distillates , the Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA) will extend the mandatory use of MFM to all bunker tankers delivering distillates1 in the Port of Singapore from 1 July 2019. Assistant Chief Executive (Operations) of MPA, Capt M Segar said this at the International Bunker Industry Association (IBIA) Asia Gala Dinner held last night (26 April 2018).

The use of the MFM system will enhance transparency in the bunkering process, improve operational efficiency and increase the productivity of the bunkering industry. Similar to the use of MFM for marine fuel oil (MFO) delivery, the use of MFM for distillates will provide better assurance to both the bunker buyers and suppliers on the quantity of bunker delivered, and safeguard Singapore’s reputation as the world’s top bunkering port. The Singapore Shipping Association and the IBIA support this initiative.

Capt M Segar said, “The industry has given positive feedback on the mandatory use of MFM for MFO. As the world’s top bunkering port, it is important that we continue to set the highest bunkering standards to ensure fuel quality and reliability and this can be achieved through the use of MFM. This will also prepare the industry for an expected increase in delivery of distillates with the introduction of a 0.5% global sulphur cap from 1 January 2020 by the International Maritime Organization. We will continue to work closely with all our stakeholders to prepare the bunkering industry for the future.”

Implementation of MFM system for distillates delivery

To ensure that the MFM system is suitable for delivery of distillates, the MFM Working Group – jointly initiated by MPA and Enterprise Singapore and consisting of members from Weights and Measure Office (WMO) of Enterprise Singapore, National Metrology Centre @ A*Star (NMC) and various stakeholders in the bunkering industry – had tested the system on five bunker tankers. The five tankers are MARINE PAMELA, OCEAN PIONEER, PATIMAH, SENTEK 25 and WISDOM, and tests were completed in October 2017.

With effect from 1 July 2019, all existing distillates bunker tankers supplying to ocean-going ships in the Port of Singapore must be fitted with MPA-approved MFM system. All new bunker tankers applying for the Harbour Craft (Bunker Tanker) licence will be required to be fitted with the MPA-approved MFM system.

Co-funding scheme to assist the industry

Since 2014, MPA has invested close to S$17 million to help the industry adopt the use of the MFM system for delivery of bunker in the Port of Singapore.

To defray part of the cost in installing the MFM system, companies may apply for co-funding of up to S$60,000 from MPA for each existing bunker tanker delivering distillates in the Port of Singapore. MPA has set aside S$9 million to co-fund this initiative.

