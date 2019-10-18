MPA To Strengthen Collaboration On Cyber Resilience And Response At The 5th Port Authorities Roundtable

To strengthen collaboration on cyber resilience and response amongst 15 port authorities, the Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA) tabled a proposal to form and lead a “Port Authorities Chief Information Officer (CIO) Cybersecurity Network” (PACC-Net) at the 5th edition of the Port Authorities Roundtable (PAR) 2019. The proposed network will enhance cybersecurity awareness in the maritime sector and facilitate early sharing of cyber-attack information to counter cyber-attacks threats.

2. Organised by the Port and Urban Projects Bureau of the Kobe City Government of Japan, with support from MPA as the Secretariat, the closed-door event brought together port authorities from major ports around the world. The objective is for members to network, share insights on pertinent issues and best practices, as well as to explore areas of collaboration.

3. With this year’s PAR theme being “Managing Disruptive Changes and Risks for Future Ready Port”, participants discussed how to respond to various challenges and risks related to ports and shipping, such as IMO emission regulations, smart technologies in enhancing port productivity, natural disasters and the threat of terrorism. Through mutual sharing of experience and knowledge, PAR sought to enhance the ability of each port to cope with these challenges and risks.

4. Two new participants joined this year’s event held in Kobe, Japan, from 15 to 17 October. Abu Dhabi Ports Group is the first Middle Eastern port to attend PAR, along with the Port of Seattle.

5. Ms Quah Ley Hoon, Chief Executive of MPA, said: “The exchange of best practices to address issues of common interests at the 5th Edition [email protected] has enhanced the ability of each port to cope with the various challenges and risks it faces. With increasing interconnectedness and digitalisation of the maritime sector, ports and shipping will also face greater vulnerabilities to cyber threats. We hope for PACC-Net to be established to further enhance collaboration amongst leading ports to mitigate against such threats.”

Annex: List of Participating Port Authorities

1. Abu Dhabi Ports Company

2. Antwerp Port Authority

3. Bureau of Port and Harbour, Tokyo Metropolitan Government

4. Busan Port Authority

5. Guangzhou Port Authority

6. Hamburg Port Authority

7. Maritime & Port Authority of Singapore

8. Ningbo Port and Shipping Bureau

9. Port and Harbor Bureau, Kobe City Government

10. Port of Los Angeles

11. Port of Long Beach

12. Port of Rotterham Authority

13. Port of Seattle

14. Port and Harbor Bureau, City of Yokohama

15. Shanghai Municipal Transportation Commission

Source: Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore