MPA: Unauthorised boarding of chemical tanker in Singapore Strait

The Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA) has been alerted to an unauthorised boarding of a Singapore-registered chemical tanker, BASSET which occurred at about 07:00am (SGT) in the Singapore Strait, outside Singapore Territorial Waters.

A crew member was reported to have been injured. The vessel is currently anchored in Singapore waters and the Singapore Police Coast Guard and Singapore Civil Defence Force have been activated to render assistance. Medical evacuation of the injured crew is underway.

There are no Singaporean crew onboard. All crew are accounted for.

MPA is issuing safety broadcasts for vessels to maintain a vigilant watch.

Safety of navigation along the Singapore Strait is not affected.

Source: Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore