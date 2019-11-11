MPC Capital acquires stake in tanker specialist Albis Shipping & Transport

MPC Capital AG, an international asset and investment manager of real assets, has acquired a strategic stake of 50 percent in Albis Shipping & Transport GmbH & Co. KG (“Albis”), Hamburg. Albis, led by Kim Moeller, operates a market-leading commercial platform for tankers of various sizes. Albis offers its customers tailor-made solutions for the chartering and operations of tankers.

In addition to the technical ship manager Ahrenkiel Tankers, MPC Capital complements its range of services in the tanker segment by acquiring a shareholding in Albis. Following the recent merger between Contchart and Harper Petersen this further strengthens MPC Capital’s commercial expertise.

“In view of the new IMO 2020 regulations and the relatively high average age of the global tanker fleet, we expect a number of changes to the tanker industry going forward. This will include discussions on the alternative propulsion technologies as well as appropriate ship designs for the changing trade flows”, says Christian Rychly, Managing Director of MPC Maritime Holding. “We are also seeing growing interest from institutional investors who want to develop these new concepts jointly with us.”

Albis currently employs around 20 people. The company is headquartered in Hamburg. In addition to the tanker business, Albis is also active in the drybulk segment via a joint venture as well as the sale & purchase of tonnage.

Source: MPC Capital