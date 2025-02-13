MPC Capital expands maritime services business with energy efficiency and performance management solutions

The investment and asset manager MPC Capital has acquired a 50% stake in the performance management company BestShip GmbH & Cie. KG (“BestShip”) from Norwegian maritime group Wilhelmsen. This strategic acquisition expands MPC Capital’s maritime services and reinforces its growth in energy transition-related activities.

BestShip offers holistic and data-driven assessments of vessels and entire fleets in terms of energy efficiency and emission reduction requirements and advises on the necessary conversion or retrofit measures. By leveraging advanced digital tools and AI-driven analytics, BestShip provides insights to optimize vessel performance, ensuring compliance with evolving environmental regulations and enhancing operational efficiency.

Currently, BestShip provides services to around 450 vessels catering to a wide range of customers, including owners, charterers, and ship managers.

Christian Rychly, Managing Director Shipping of MPC Capital: “In a time defined by stringent regulation and the pursuit of operational excellence, maritime operators face numerous challenges in maintaining compliance while maximizing performance. The complexities of global shipping are compounded by the need to adhere to environmental regulations, monitor vessel performance, and adapt to technological advancements.”

BestShip has introduced a comprehensive suite of services designed to meet these challenges, with a focus on regulatory compliance, performance monitoring and technical project management. The services offered by BestShip are crucial for the maritime industry aiming to maintain competitiveness and operational excellence.

BestShip is located in Hamburg and has around 20 employees.

Source: MPC Capital