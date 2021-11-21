MPC Container Ships ASA Bullish About Container Rates in 2022

MPC Container Ships ASA (“MPCC” or the “Company”, together with its subsidiaries the “Group”) today published its unaudited financial report for the nine-month period ended 30 September 2021.

Total revenues of USD 118.5 million in Q3 2021 (Q2 2021: USD 68.8 million).

EBITDA of USD 73.6 million in Q3 2021 (Q2 2021: USD 31.9 million).

Net profit of USD 46.5 million in Q3 2021 (Q2 2021: USD 12.0 million).

Earnings per share of USD 0.11 in Q3 2021 (Q2 2021: USD 0.03).

Utilization of 97.7% in Q3 2021 (Q2 2021: 96.9%).

Average time charter equivalent (“TCE”) of USD 19,656 per day in Q3 2021 (Q2 2021: USD 13,437 per day).

Cash and cash equivalents of USD 76.5 million as at 30 September 2021.

Equity ratio of 58.4% and leverage ratio of 34.8%.

As at 30 September 2021, the Group owns and operates 75 container vessels, whereof 67 are fully owned and 8 are operated in a joint venture.

The Company revises its guidance for FY 2021, with expected revenues in the range of USD 360-365 million and expected EBITDA in the range of USD 305-315 million. The guidance is subject to certain assumptions, including an estimated gain of USD 99 million related to nine vessel sales this year of which six vessel handovers still have to be finalized and executed in Q4 2021.

CEO Constantin Baack comments in relation to the announcement: “We continue to witness historically strong container markets with significant demand growth and high freight and charter rates. This is further amplified by global supply chain disruptions, a situation that we believe is unlikely to ease anytime soon. In this unique market environment charterers continue to compete for tonnage whilst only limited newbuilds are anticipated to be delivered during the next two to three years. We expect the favourable conditions for a tight containership market to continue going forward.”

In these market conditions, the Company has already executed 53 multi-year charter fixtures YTD and has executed on a number of portfolio measures, leading to a significant increase in charter revenues and a current EBITDA backlog of more than USD 840 million, thus improving the earnings visibility and cash generation going forward.

“We have further been able to arbitrage the disparity between asset and charter values, by adding 12 vessels to the fleet during the first nine months of 2021, which were subsequently fixed at attractive charters or partly sold at a substantial premium. This follows our strategy of focusing on transactions that are accretive on a per share basis.

Simultaneously, we have executed a comprehensive refinancing and balance sheet optimization measures, as part of which the Company since July has also taken the opportunity to divest nine vessels at attractive prices. Once we have completed the balance optimization measures, which are expected finalized during Q4 2021, the Company will have reduced its cost of debt, deleveraged significantly and, most importantly, will enjoy a high degree of flexibility by having more than 50% of the fleet unencumbered. This also paves the way for substantial return of capital to investors in the quarters and years ahead.

Strategy and capital allocation going forward

In shipping, which is primarily a capital allocation business, we firmly believe that discipline and rational decisions are essential. MPCC will have a de-risked balance sheet and ample liquidity. Going forward the Company will be prioritizing returning capital to investors by paying out 75% of adjusted net profit as recurring distributions from operations. Additionally, event-driven distributions may be expected from proceeds such as vessel sales in form of extraordinary dividends and/or share buybacks. We will continue to adhere to the principles of transparent, active and rational capital allocation, as demonstrated since the inception of the Company.

We look forward to returning substantial parts of our earnings to investors and we expect to convene an Extraordinary General Meeting for early 2022 to propose a significant distribution in Q1 2022, and we expect to propose to pay dividends on a quarterly basis going forward”, CEO Constantin Baack added.

Source: MPC Container Ships ASA