MPC Container Ships ASA publishes company update

MPC Container Ships ASA is pleased to announce the following company update. The update includes the following:

Charter update on existing fleet

• Over the past weeks, MPCC has concluded five additional fixtures, including four multi-year charters at very favourable rates securing employment up to 2027

• The new fixtures add contracted charter revenues USD 220m additional projected EBITDA backlog of USD 180m

MPCC executes on an extraordinary opportunity to expand fleet with eco-design 5,500 TEU vessels

• MPCC orders two 5,500 TEU wide beam eco-design vessels with attractive charters to ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE: ZIM) at favourable pricing, supporting long-term earnings visibility and distribution capacity

• The newbuildings are contracted with Korean-based shipyard HJ Shipbuilding & Construction and delivery is expected in early 2024

• The transaction adds contracted charter revenues USD 178m and additional projected EBITDA backlog of USD 138m

• The contract price of USD 72,2m per vessel is covered by the expected cash flow from the initial charter of 7 years with a significantly front-loaded cash flow at an average TC of USD ~39,000/day

• This commitment to newbuilds will have no negative impact on expected distributions in 2022 and 2023, but will support earnings visibility and accretive distribution potential from 2024 and onwards

• The newbuilds will offer significant trading benefits under the new environmental regulation, and improve the environmental footprint of the MPCC fleet

CEO Constantin Baack comments in relation to the announcement: “Adhering to MPCC’s value strategy, rational decision making and capital allocation, we are pleased to announce the conclusion of additional multi-year charter fixtures on our operating fleet, proving the continued strength in our segments. This is also supported by the execution of this extraordinary newbuilding opportunity as we have ordered two eco-design newbuilding with attractive charters attached, which fully mitigates residual value risk over its initial charter period, and thereafter provides for significant upside potential. This transaction increases the distribution potential in 2024 and onwards, without any impact on the expected distributions from our existing fleet.

This transaction demonstrates the Company’s capability to identify and execute transactions that are both accretive in terms of earnings and environmental footprint in line with upcoming de-carbonization regulations. We will continue to execute on our distribution policy to shareholders whilst creating value by seizing selective growth opportunities as they arise.”

For further details on the market and company update on the Company, please refer to the attached presentation.

The above information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

Source: MPC Container Ships ASA