MPC Container Ships ASA reports Q2 and six-month 2019 results

MPC Container Ships ASA published its unaudited financial report for the six-month period ended 30 June 2019. The Group reports a net loss of USD -6.4 million for Q2 2019 and USD -14.1 million for H1 2019.

• Total operating revenue was USD 47.8 million in Q2 2019 (Q1 2019: USD 46.7 million). For H1 2019, total operating revenue was USD 94.5 million.

• EBITDA was USD 8.1 million in Q2 2019 (Q1 2019: USD 4.7 million). For H1 2019, EBITDA was USD 12.8 million.

• Utilization was 93.0% in Q2 2019 (Q1 2019: 89.9%) and 91.5% for H1 2019.

• Average time charter equivalent (“TCE”) was USD 9,071 per day in Q2 2019 (Q1 2019: USD 9,240 per day) and USD 9,154 per day for H1 2019.

• As of 30 June 2019, the Group has an equity ratio of 61.5% and a leverage ratio of 35.8%.

As of 30 June 2019, the Group owns 68 container vessels, whereof 60 are fully owned and 8 are operated in a joint venture. CEO Constantin Baack comments in relation to the announcement: “The container shipping industry continued to endure macroeconomic uncertainty in Q2 and H1 2019, one prominent contributor of which being the unpredictability surrounding the US-China trade tensions. Adding to this were other geopolitical impact factors such as the potential risk of a global economic slowdown or the impending IMO 2020 low sulphur regulations. Despite this, in a scenario of modest growth, even more limited demand growth combined with the effects of IMO 2020 still point towards a market rebalancing. Several vessels have been taken out of service for scrubber retrofitting as of late, with many more to come before and after the January 2020 deadline.

Idle capacity and charter rates have improved across container segments since Q1 2019 and have not seen the usual seasonal drop over the summer, with various charter market indices indicating persistent activity. In times of uncertainty, a strong balance sheet and prudent leverage profile is vital in order to balance risk, and MPC Container Ships remains well-positioned to benefit from the expected market improvements.”

Source: MPC Container Ships ASA