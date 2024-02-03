Mr. Alexandros Josephides carries on as Cyprus “IMO Goodwill Maritime Ambassador”

The Cyprus Shipping Chamber welcomes the re-appointment of its Deputy Director General, Mr. Alexandros Josephides, as “International Maritime Organisation (IMO) Goodwill Maritime Ambassador” for Cyprus, for the period 2024-2025.

The Shipping Chamber also extends its sincere appreciation to the Shipping Deputy Ministry who promoted and supported the re-appointment of Mr. Josephides at the IMO, reflecting the recognition of the continuous and valuable contribution of himself and the Chamber over the years in promoting the benefits of careers in shipping to youngsters in Cyprus.

Mr. Josephides has been successfully representing Cyprus as the IMO Goodwill Maritime Ambassador for the last eight years, through the Chamber’s multi-faceted educational activities, promoting maritime professions to the youth of Cyprus with the aim of attracting new audiences and inspiring a new generation industry professionals.

Among the important educational activities of the Chamber, are the “Adopt a Ship” Program, which has been running successfully for the last 17 years, in cooperation with the Cyprus Marine Environment Protection Association (CYMEPA), presentations to gymnasiums and lyceums, the organisation of Shipping Career Fairs and participation in other career events across Cyprus.

Source: Cyprus Shipping Chamber