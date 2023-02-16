Mr. Marine acquires Atlas Marine Services Pte Ltd.

Mr. Marine has acquired 100% of the shares in Singapore-based Atlas Marine Services Pte Ltd. With this acquisition, Mr. Marine strengthens its position in Singapore, the world’s busiest port and a key global hub for testing, inspection and certification (TIC) services for the shipping industry. Mr. Marine is the world’s leading TIC company for marine elevators and it is rapidly growing its global presence in the gas detection and ballast water treatment markets. Atlas Marine is a leading Singaporean company for gas detector calibration and certification, with a strong team of highly skilled technicians. With the acquisition of Atlas Marine, Mr. Marine will become a market leading TIC company in Singapore.

Mr. Marine’s existing Singapore team will be merged into Atlas Marine. Atlas Marine will continue to operate under its own brand name, as a Mr. Marine Company. The combined company has a team of 18 people in Singapore, which is expected to grow. Mr. Marine employs 89 people, with offices in Rotterdam (headquarters), Dubai, India, Singapore, Shanghai and Panama, plus a global network of more than 180 service engineers.

Karel Peters, CEO of Mr. Marine: “Shipping companies want fast, reliable, quality service worldwide. Our one-stop-shop global service for marine elevators is very successful and we are rapidly replicating our model to ballast water treatment systems, gas detectors and other onboard equipment. We welcome the Atlas team to the family and we are greatly looking forward to expanding our business together, in Singapore and beyond.”

Mr. Marine was established in 2002. It is global market leader for the inspection, certification and repair of marine elevators, as well as for gas detectors and ballast water treatment systems. Mr. Marine has a global network of strategically located service engineers that provide TIC services in over 300 different ports worldwide. Its expanding client base includes many of the world’s leading ship owning and management companies. The company has doubled its business in the past two years.

Atlas Marine was established in 2004 in Singapore. It has a team of experienced service engineers and provides testing, certification and repair services for a range of onboard equipment, including gas detectors, ballast water treatment systems, scrubbers, UTIs and other sensor systems. Atlas Marine has its own office and warehousing facilities in Singapore.

Source: Mr. Marine