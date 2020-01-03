MR Product Tanker The “Weapon of Choice” for Ship Owners During 2019

The shipping industry is heading towards a landmark year in 2020, with the latest marine fuel rules upsetting common practices, while yesterday’s Middle East events are bound to make waves in the weeks to come.

In its latest weekly report, shipbroker Intermodal noted that “as another year in the shipping industry ended, it is interesting to look at the dry bulk and tanker markets and how these performed in 2019. In the tanker sector, 2019 is undoubtedly closing positively when compared to the previous two years. VLCC time charter earnings during October reached around $100,000/day, a level that has been sustained up until today. The one-year period was even quoted at $55,000/day at one point during the last quarter, which was an impressive increase of more than 40% compared to January 2019 levels. The United States sanctions against Iran, Venezuela and eventually vessels calling these ports seemed to have supported rates as a significant amount of tonnage was blacklisted and there unable to trade as before”.

According to Intermodal’s Research Analyst, Mr. George Panagopoulos, “apart from the sanctions, upcoming regulations have also given support to earnings in the sector. Indeed, during the second half of the year a big part of the fleet was in drydock for scrubber retrofitting purposes decreasing the tonnage available for trading as a result. Sanctions and retrofits together with seasonality created the perfect blend for the tanker market that is enjoying very firm levels up until today”.

“With regards to secondhand prices and following the increase on freight rates, asset values across all sizes and ages also increased. Lastly, as far as SnP transactions are concerned, the increase in MR sales is definitely worth mentioning, with year to date figures showing a 43% increase as owners seemed to be placing more and more confidence to this size as the year progressed”, Panagopoulos said.

Meanwhile, “focusing on the dry bulk industry, it was a year with many ups and downs. After a very disappointing first half we witnessed a rally on freight rates that started as soon as July kicked off, with rates especially for Capes seeming unstoppable and reaching even five-year highs in some cases. The start of September marked the pick of the BDI for the year, with notable decreases having taken place since then:, Intermodal’s analyst said.

He concluded that “going forward and taking into consideration the change of regulations it seems to be very difficult to foresee any market reaction until February 2020. As far as SnP prices are concerned values have been softening especially for vessels older than 10 years old, while on the newbuilding front values have also been correcting downwards given the distinct lack of interest for dry bulk orders this year. All in all, 2020 is expected to be a landmark year for the industry and undoubtedly everyone involved in shipping is eager to see what happens”.

Nikos Roussanoglou, Hellenic Shipping News Worldwide