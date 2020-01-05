MSA Dover gains GWO Accreditation in partnership with HART Training

The Maritime Skills Academy is proud to have achieved accreditation to operate the sea survival element of the Global Wind Organisation (GWO) training modules at MSA Dover.

Following a comprehensive review by independent auditors of the Dover training facility and of the theory and practical elements of the sea survival course and its submission, we are delighted to have been awarded GWO approval.

Significant investment has been made to the sea survival complex in Dover, which includes working a height safety equipment and the installation of a transfer ladder system and platform which imitates the environment of the wind turbine and a training area to descend from a height.

The partnership between the Maritime Skills Academy (part of the Viking Maritime Group Ltd) and HART Training (a trading division of Checkmate Lifting & Safety Ltd) has seen the two Kent based businesses join forces to create one of the leading wind farm training course packages in the UK and Europe. With the expertise of instructors and state of the art facilities on offer from both businesses, the venture provides wind farm crew and workers the perfect training environments and experience.

The 5 elements of the GWO training include Working at Heights, First Aid, Sea Survival, Fire Awareness and Manual Handling. All 5 parts can be taken as a package or as single elements. The GWO stipulates that people holding these certificates must revalidate the training every 2 years, which comes in the from of refreshers courses.

Source: Maritime Skills Academy