MSC Anna, largest container ship to arrive in India docks at Adani’s Mundra Port

Mundra Port, the flagship of Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd (APSEZ), India’s largest port and logistics company, has created yet another record by welcoming the largest container ship ever to call at an Indian port. The vessel, MSC Anna, docked on 26 May, marking a significant milestone for both the port and the country’s maritime industry: Adani Ports

Its length is 399.98 m, roughly the length of four football fields. Among the largest container ships, it has capacity to carry 19,200 TEUs.

Its arrival draft is 16.3 m, which can be accommodated only at Adani Ports, Mundra, as no other port in India is capable of berthing a deep-draft vessel. During its stay, the expected exchange is around 12,500 TEUs, which underscores Mundra Port’s capability to manage large-scale cargo efficiently.

In July 2023, Adani Ports, Mundra created a record by berthing MV MSC Hamburg, one of the longest container ships in the world, with an overall length of 399 m and a capacity of 16,652 TEUs. Its record-breaking feats continued into the latter half of 2023.

In October, it became the first in India to handle 16 MMT cargo in a single month. Further, its container terminal CT-3 reached a significant milestone by becoming the first in India to manage 3 million TEUs in a year. The terminal also achieved a monthly handling record of over 3,00,000 TEUs in November 2023, the highest ever by any terminal in India.

Source: Adani Ports