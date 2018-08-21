MSC Back WorldFood Moscow

MSC and its reefer cargo experts are attending for the 5th consecutive year WorldFood Moscow on 17-20 September.

With almost 30,000 visitors from 90 countries last year, including retailers, distributors and wholesalers of food products, WorldFood Moscow is a great opportunity for MSC Russia and other MSC representatives from around the world to meet.

Connecting Russia through trades to South America, North Africa and East Mediterranean, we are proud to help customers export fruit and vegetables such as bananas from Guayaquil, citrus from Alexandria and paprika from Israel.



Source: MSC