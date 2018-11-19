MSC Connects Baden-Württemberg Wİth Trİeste

MSC Mediterranean Shipping Company S.A. is pleased to launch a new dedicated train set-up between Giengen (a.d. Brenz) and Trieste, starting mid of November 2018.

This stand-alone solution finally offers an A-B connection between metropolitan area of Ulm and the Adriatic, as the fastest gateway to/from Asia and the Mediterranean.

The terminal in Giengen is operated by the leading European home appliance manufacturer BSH Hausgeräte GmbH. BSH has identified the huge potential and benefits to their supply chain and has become shareholder and largest single customer on this product.

In times of heavily congested inland terminals and scarcity of truck capacities, the terminal in Giengen and its on-site container depot offers unobstructed operations and as such a reliable planning for first/last mile door deliveries.

Complementing MSC’s outstanding global port coverage, with over 200 sea-freight services worldwide, MSC’s intermodal services deliver top connectivity with inland commercial centers.

With two roundtrips per week, harmonized towards the ocean services of MSC, the new connection completes the intermodal portfolio and further strengthens MSC carriers’ haulage products in Southern Germany.

Source: MSC