MSC Cruises Returns To Thordon To Keep The Seashore Clean

Thordon Bearings has received an order to supply a water-lubricated propeller shaft bearing solution to Fincantieri’s Monfalcone shipyard for installation to MSC Seashore, the third Seaside Class cruiseship to which Thordon’s COMPAC system has been specified.

As part of a scope of environmentally-sustainable technology to feature aboard the 339m long, twin screw vessel – the first of two enriched Seaside Evo Class ships scheduled to enter services in 2021 – Thordon will supply two 628mm (24.7in) diameter COMPAC propeller shaft bearings, two 638mm (25.1in) diameter intermediate bearings and a pair of 644m (25.4in) diameter A-Bracket bearings.

The order follows the in-service performance success of COMPAC installations aboard the 154,000gt sisters MSC Seaside and MSC Seaview, delivered in 2017 and 2018, respectively.

Neil Cooper, Vice President – Sales, Thordon Bearings, said: “We are delighted to be involved in another MSC Cruises and Fincantieri newbuild project. The Seaside Evo Class takes the evolution in environmentally sustainable cruising heralded by Seaside and Seaview one step further. Water-lubricated propulsion adds to a range of advanced environmental technology, all of which help to cement MSC Cruises’ position as one of the world’s most environmentally conscientious cruiseship operators.”

Not only are the environmental advantages of the COMPAC system undeniable, so too are the commercial advantages. Thordon has equipped 32 ocean-going cruise vessels with its COMPAC water-lubricated propeller shaft bearings, the first ones being installed in 1998.

During their years of continuous service, none of the cruiseships operating with the Thordon system have experienced downtime, cancellations or changes to cruise itineraries due to propeller shaft bearing or seal failure.

In addition to the COMPAC water-lubricated shaft line, MSC Seashore will be fitted with a Selective Catalytic Reduction (SCR) system to reduce NOx by 90%; a hybrid exhaust gas cleaning system (EGCS) to remove oxides of sulphur from the exhaust; a ‘cold ironing’ system through which the vessel can connect to shoreside power during port stays; LED lighting; a USCG-approved ballast water treatment system; and an advanced wastewater treatment system that meets the ‘Baltic Standard’, one of the most stringent maritime waste treatment regulations in force.

George Morrison, Thordon’s Regional Manager, EMEA ANZ, said: “MSC Cruises and Fincantieri have not only presented the largest ship ever to be built in Italy, but also one of the sector’s most advanced ‘green’ ships. Thordon’s COMPAC system is a significant contributor to perhaps the most ecological, eco-friendly cruiseships built to date. MSC Seashore truly represents a cruise industry milestone.”

Michael Haraldsson, Thordon Bearings’ Business Development Manager – Marine, Europe, added: “Advancements in ship design and marine technology are moving the industry quickly towards the ZERO emissions ship.

“Air pollution is of considerable concern, but we should not forget the impact oil pollution has on the ecosystem. Our modern polymer bearing materials makes the seawater lubrication of propeller shafts perfectly feasible, both economically and environmentally. It is the only truly green solution. The zero-emission ship is not only possible, but it can be achieved today… as long as we don’t forget about the pollution from oil-lubricated sterntubes.”

Source: Thordon Bearings