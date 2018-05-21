MSC Enhances Services To And From Japan

MSC Mediterranean Shipping Company, a global leader in transportation and logistics, is pleased to announce a significant improvement for shippers moving cargo to and from Japan.

MSC’s New Origami service will now call at Singapore, Malaysia and Vietnam, enabling MSC to respond to the growing demand for cargo transportation between South East Asia and Japan.

By offering direct service between Japan and Singapore, the world’s largest transshipment hub, MSC will be able to offer significantly faster transit times between Japan and Europe.

New Origami first sailing: MSC ROSARIA HI823R, departing from Tokyo on 3 June.

Meanwhile, MSC’s Kaguya service, a new loop dedicated to Japan and South Korea, via the hub of Busan, will improve cargo shipping connections between Japan and the USA, Canada, the Caribbean and Latin America.

Kaguya first sailing: MSC CARLA 3 HG822R, departing from Busan on 31 May.

Source: MSC