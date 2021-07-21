MSC Group and Oldendorff Carriers join the Methanol Institute

The Methanol Institute (MI) is pleased to welcome MSC Group and Oldendorff Carriers as the association’s newest members. The two companies – both highly respected leaders in their respective shipping markets – join a community dedicated to knowledge sharing and experience building in the use of Methanol as a safe, future-proof fuel.

MSC Group and Oldendorff join a growing roster of shipping companies actively exploring the use of Methanol as a marine fuel in preparation for an environment in which GHG emissions and carbon intensity will be subject to tighter regulatory control.

MSC Group is a global operator across the transport and logistics sectors, encompassing a Cargo Division with MSC Mediterranean Shipping Company (MSC), Terminal Investment Limited (TiL), MEDLOG, and a Passenger Division with MSC Cruises complemented by Grandi Navi Veloci (GNV) and SNAV. Today, the Group employs more than 100,000 people across the globe.

“MSC is actively exploring and trialling a range of alternative fuels and technologies on top of some significant energy efficiency improvements across its fleet and considers Methanol to be one of the key long-term solutions available,” said Bud Darr, Executive Vice President, Maritime Policy and Government Affairs, MSC Group. “In addition to exploring strategic partnerships with technology and energy providers, MSC contributes to the work of initiatives that are designed to facilitate cross-sector information sharing.”

Founded in Germany in 1921, Oldendorff Carriers is a family-owned company celebrating its centenary as one of the largest dry bulk shipowners and operators worldwide, with a diversified fleet of about 750 bulk carriers at any one time and 330 million tonnes of cargo carried annually. Since 2013, the company has invested over USD 3 billion in new eco-vessels built in China, Korea and Japan.

“Oldendorff has been actively exploring the potential of various emerging renewable energy solutions as well as initiating the development and application of green technologies across the fleet,” said Scott Bergeron, Director Business Development and Strategy, Oldendorff Carriers. “Today over 95% of the owned fleet and most of the chartered vessels are eco-type vessels; this is a testament to our commitment to reducing the environmental impact of our operations and supporting the maritime industry along the pathway towards decarbonisation.”

“MI is delighted to welcome Oldendorff and MSC as our newest members, we are pleased to see more of the world’s best-known and influential shipowners and operators recognizing the potential that Methanol has as a marine fuel for today and tomorrow,” said Gregory Dolan, MI CEO. “IMO regulation is driving change and the interest in Methanol is growing very fast as a result, not least because it is one of only two available fuel choices for reducing emissions now.”

Source: Methanol Institute