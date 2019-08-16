MSC launches new intra-Italian service

Recent News

  
in International Shipping News 16/08/2019

MSC is starting a new Tyrrhenian feeder service replacing the current Gioia Tauro – Palermo – Naples shuttle.

The new service will start calling Cagliari as from week 36, first call being on 2 September.

It will be a weekly service operating one vessel with a capacity of 1,200 TEUs.

The new call will enable import and export cargo from Sardinia to Gioia Tauro, one of our key Mediterranean hub.

The rotation will be: Gioia Tauro – Palermo – Cagliari – Naples – Gioia Tauro.

Source: MSC

