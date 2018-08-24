MSC launches profiles on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram – and a new look for msc.com

MSC invites you to check out its new profiles on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. All three profiles carry our official username @MSCCargo.

MSC has also changed the look and feel of our website to a lighter, clearer msc.com.

These changes highlight MSC’s increased focus on the digital aspects of our business.

New channels of communication provide us with new ways to grow our business and interact with our customers wherever they are.

New social media profiles

The three new social media profiles will provide different kinds of content and user experiences in line with what users want and expect from the different networks.

With the three new profiles, MSC is now present on all the major social networks. You can also continue to follow MSC by connecting to our existing LinkedIn profile here.

Not everything is changing. At MSC, we’re still all about our passion and our family spirit. We’re about really being there and knowing our customers, and ensuring they know that they can always rely on us.

The new look msc.com retains the same functional tools to help shippers with bookings for our global cargo transportation services.

Source: MSC