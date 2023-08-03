MSC Loreto: Largest container ship in Saudi ports’ history docks in Jeddah

The Saudi Ports Authority (MAWANI) has announced the arrival of the largest container ship in the history of Saudi Arabian ports to Jeddah Islamic Port. The vessel, MSC Loreto, is affiliated with the Swiss shipping line “MSC”.

MAWANI explained that the container ship is 400 meters long, 61.3 meters wide, and more than 33 meters deep, with a capacity of 24,346 standard containers, and a draft of 17 meters. The ship has a surface area of about 24,000 square meters and it can reach a maximum speed of 22.5 knots. It is the largest container ship to dock not only in Jeddah but also at any Saudi ports.

MSC Loreto transports a wide range of goods from raw materials to finished products, such as machinery, plastics, rubber, electronics and furniture.

The arrival of MSC Loreto at Jeddah Islamic Port enhances its competitive advantage, and confirms the development of the port’s infrastructure, which qualifies it to receive the giant container ship.

As part of the development process, the port witnessed the deepening of the approach channels, turning basins, waterways, and the southern terminal basin, in addition to the continuous expansion operations and commercial outsourcing contracts, which contributed to raising the operational efficiency of the port’s container stations.

The port development operations also included increasing the capacity of container stations by more than 70% to reach over 13 million containers by 2030.

MSC Loreto’s selection of Jeddah Islamic Port for docking reflects the powerful commercial movement there, as it is the first port in the Red Sea coast in transit maritime trade and transshipment of containers and goods.

It also enhances the operational efficiency and navigational link between Saudi Arabia and the world, in line with the objectives of the National Strategy for Transport and Logistics Services by consolidating the Kingdom’s position as a global logistics center and a hub connecting the three continents.

Jeddah Islamic Port received in 2021 the world’s first and largest container ship that operates entirely with environment-friendly liquefied natural gas (LNG) in its first visit to Saudi Arabia.

Jeddah Islamic Port is distinguished for its operational capabilities that make it one of the most important ports in the region, gaining the confidence of international sea lines and attracting giant ships that increase the cargo handling capacity.

Source: The Saudi Gazette.