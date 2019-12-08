MSC Mediterranean Shipping becomes first major shipping line to use 30% biofuel blends

MSC Mediterranean Shipping Company (MSC) is pleased to announce that the company is now starting to use biofuel in its vessels calling in Rotterdam, the Netherlands.

Following successful trials with biofuel blends earlier this year, MSC has decided to continue bunkering responsibly sourced biofuel blends on a routine basis.

The trials were completed with a minimal 10% blend fuel and following further trials the company is now using much higher 30% blends. ‘We are pleased to see these trials completed successfully and look forward to now using biofuel on our vessels as a routine matter. When using such blended fuel, we can expect an estimated 15-20% reduction in absolute CO2 emissions,’ said Bud Darr, Executive Vice President, Maritime Policy & Government Affairs, MSC Group. ‘The potential CO2 reduction in the bio component of these fuels could reach 80-90%, which we will monitor and confirm over time’, he continues.

Responsibly sourced biofuels could provide an alternative solution for the shipping sector to meet the 2030 IMO level of ambition for CO2 emissions intensity reduction, as well as to make significant progress toward the 2050 levels of ambition. Using biofuel on container ships could significantly help reduce emissions and improve air quality.

MSC’s decision to use biofuel is complementary to the company’s broader strategic approach to sustainability. The company remains committed to implementing concrete plans to modernise its green and efficient fleet via the largest container shipping investment program in the industry.

MSC Mediterranean Shipping Company SA is a privately-owned global shipping company founded in 1970 by Gianluigi Aponte. As one of the world’s leading container shipping lines, MSC operates 493 offices across 155 countries worldwide with over 70,000 employees. With access to an integrated network of road, rail and sea transport resources which stretches across the globe, the company prides itself on delivering global service with local knowledge. MSC’s shipping line sails on more than 200 trade routes, calling at over 500 ports.

Source: MSC