MSC Mediterranean Shipping: Optimises Its Transpacific-USWC Network

in International Shipping News 24/05/2018

MSC is reviewing its Transpacific USWC network with the update of the Lotus service and the launch of the Yulan service that will reinforce coverage between Asia and the Pacific Southwest region.

The new Lotus rotation will enable MSC to offer faster transit times from Thailand and Vietnam to the Pacific Southwest region. The Yulan service offers to customers with a second weekly Shanghai call from Wai Gao Qiao to Long Beach. Additionally, the service will enable to offer direct link from Gwangyang to Long Beach.

Lotus service will start on 9 July from Laem Chabang, and Yulan from Shanghai on 10 July.

LOTUS

Port rotation: Laem Chabang, Vung Tau, Kaohsiung, Busan, Los Angeles, Oakland


YULAN

Port rotation: Shanghai, Gwangyang, Busan, Long Beach, Busan, Gwangyang


Source: MSC – Mediterranean Shipping Company SA

