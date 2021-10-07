MSC Netherlands gives insight on challenges facing the banana market amid Covid-19

MSC is pleased to be participating in Cool Logistics 2021. Our experts will be online and available to discuss our reefer cargo expertise with attendees from 19 – 21 October. Book an appointment with us today. As part of our Cool Logistics campaign, MSC’s expert: Dennis Alibux – Reefer Manager, MSC Netherlands, has given an exclusive interview to explore how the global pandemic has affected the global banana market and explain some of the challenges facing exporters and importers.

Dennis talks customer demand, competition and new technology entering the cold supply chain, as well as how MSC is helping customers to navigate these challenges.

He says “The impact of the pandemic has been widespread and, as well as affecting people’s health worldwide, it has had a well-documented impact on the supply chain. Banana exporters and importers are under pressure to deliver quality goods all year round, and are counting on their partners in the transport industry to help them move their cargo efficiently and reliably.”

MSC has established dedicated teams of over 1,000 reefer experts, available 24/7, across the world, who are continuously trained to meet the growing reefer market demands and to ensure our customers’ cargo is in safe hands at every stage of its journey – enabling us to deliver global solutions, locally.

Source: MSC Netherlands