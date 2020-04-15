MSC: Network Outage Resolved

MSC Mediterranean Shipping Company (MSC) confirms that a recent network outage at the company’s headquarters in Geneva has now been resolved and all internal systems are fully functional. All MSC booking options and the website msc.com are available again.

The incident was confined to MSC’s headquarters in Geneva only and affected the availability of some of MSC’s digital tools and msc.com for a few days during the Easter holiday long weekend. MSC agencies remained fully functional and continued serving customers as usual during this time.

While MSC considers this incident to be resolved, we remain focused and cautious in our approach to information technology and committed to minimising the risk of systems outages. We thank all our customers for their patience and support while we have worked hard to make all systems available again as soon as possible.

Source: MSC