MSC statement on acquisition of Bolloré Africa logistics

MSC Group confirms that it has entered into a share purchase agreement with Bolloré SE relating to the acquisition of 100% of Bolloré Africa Logistics (including all of Bolloré Group’s shipping, logistics and terminals operations in Africa, as well as its terminal operations in India, Haiti and in Timor-Leste) for a purchase price based on an enterprise value, net of minority interests, of 5.7 billion euros.

The signing of this agreement follows a thorough and positive consultation process with representatives of employees of the Bolloré Group.

Completion remains subject to the receipt of approvals, including from the relevant competition authorities.

The acquisition of Bolloré Africa Logistics reaffirms MSC Group’s longstanding commitment to invest in Africa and to strengthen supply chains across the continent, as well as connecting it to the rest of the world.

Source: MSC