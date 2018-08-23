MSC to Highlight Reefer Expertise at Expoalimentaria 2018 in Peru

MSC, a global leader in shipping and logistics, is pleased to return to Expoalimentaria for the ninth consecutive year, from 26 to 28 September in Lima, demonstrating its significant commitment to this sector and to cold chain services.

More than 300 Peruvian companies will attend the 3-day event where the MSC team will explain how its global network, world leading fleet of reefer containers, fruit shipping experts and cold treatment technology can connect them efficiently to export markets and achieve their business goals.

Taking your cargo anywhere in the world

MSC has the right combination of experts, assets and new technologies to keep your cargo in optimum condition from pick-up to delivery – whether you are shipping fruit, vegetables, frozen meat, fish or canned food. It connects Peru to the rest of the world, offering regular schedules from Callao and Paita to the main ports in North Europe, Asia, USA, and worldwide coverage through transshipment ports.

In total, Expoalimentaria brings together almost 45,000 professional visitors from over 80 countries around the world, including producers, food manufacturers, exporters, importers and service suppliers.

Come and visit our team of experts on MSC stand E-68/E-70 to learn more about our tailored customer service why you can trust us to take care of your shipments.

Source: MSC