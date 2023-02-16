MSC’s comments following the announcement of the DCSA’s member carriers to commit to 100% eBL adoption

MSC was one of the early adopters of the electronic bill of lading (eBL). Our MSC eBL solution was launched in April 2021 after a two-year pilot project in India – perfect timing considering the delayed delivery of paper BLs due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Our commitment to 100% adoption of a standardized eBL by 2030 takes our eBL journey one step further. We believe that this announcement marks a crucial step towards the widespread adoption of eBL by our customers and the industry.

By “standardized”, we mean that our eBL solution will be compliant with the DCSA’s data, process, and interface standards for the digital submission of shipping instructions and issuance of electronic Bill of Ladings (DCSA’s “Electronic Bill of Lading Standards”)

Soren Toft, CEO of MSC: “I am delighted that MSC is taking this big step towards paperless trade. Our pioneering MSC eBL solution has already transformed the shipping experience for numerous customers by making the process faster, simpler and more efficient than ever before. On top of these benefits, moving to 100% eBL will contribute towards our climate goals, as we move towards net zero 2050.”

Using an independent blockchain platform, MSC has issued hundreds of thousands of eBL and the volume of issued eBLs continues to grow exponentially.

MSC’s customers from all around the world already appreciate the convenience, speed and simplicity of MSC eBL, which is accessible 24/7 from any device or location.

We are excited to be part of and to support this initiative, as we believe that adoption of fully standardized eBLs will not only enable a switch from time-consuming paper-based practices to more efficient digitalized processes, but also help to increase transparency, reduce digital friction and streamline international shipping and trade.

Because MSC started to work early on its eBL solution, we are already at the point where we can ensure that we can cater to the needs of everyone involved, that our systems are ready, that our teams are trained, and that relevant stakeholders are on board to make it an efficient adoption process.

As an eBL pioneer, we stand behind this commitment by DCSA and all the member carriers, as we believe not only that the eBL is the way forward but should also become the norm in our industry.

However, reaching the 50% and 100% targets as per the DCSA announcement will only be possible if the entire maritime supply chain is on board. This is why MSC and the other DCSA carrier members are asking that all stakeholders – from shippers and forwarders to governments, financial institutions, and insurance agencies – work together to make the commitment a reality.

Source: MSC