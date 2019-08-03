MSI looks to the HORIZON with launch of digital valuation and forecasting platform

Maritime Strategies International has unveiled MSI HORIZON, a new digital platform which enables clients to access the consultancy’s proprietary macro and shipping market models and asset valuations data via a single interface.

The creation of an integrated data platform means MSI clients can quickly and easily run market simulations and see the results across multiple shipping sectors.

This includes creating their own forward outlook on valuations and earnings scenarios by adjusting inputs such as GDP growth and vessel supply and demand. This will indicate the impact on newbuilding and second-hand values, as well as on earnings and operating costs, as far forward as 2035.

“The shipping markets have rarely faced such a combination of contradictory forces, from trade wars and political risk to regulatory-driven cost impacts and long term sustainability challenges,” says MSI Managing Director Adam Kent. “Having the full suite of modelling and valuation tools in one place enables our subscribers to model global market and sector impacts faster and more conveniently.”

As a leading provider of forecasting and business advisory services for shipping and offshore markets, MSI already produces unique forward assessments of asset values, earnings and operating costs.

The integration of MSI’s proprietary valuation tool Forward Marine eValuator (FMV) enables clients to stress test forecast assumptions for their fleets against the MSI Base Case and custom scenarios using a new product called Alternative Marine eValuator (AMV).

“Over the years we have been asked by a range of our clients to model and forecast the impact of a black swan events on the shipping markets,” adds MSI Director of Product Development Will Fray. “MSI HORIZON empowers the user to investigate the repercussions of such events themselves, whether it be the shutting of the Suez Canal or the Chinese economy plunging into a recession environment.”

MSI HORIZON also provides access to MSI’s quarterly market reports, monthly Freight Forecasters, recent presentations and Foresight articles. MSI will maintain the existing Excel models in parallel with MSI HORIZON for at least six months.

At present, AMV is available for the global dry bulk, tanker and container fleet, with other shipping sectors to be added through 2019. The platform will be progressively expanded to include new services such as asset portfolio and listed company fleet valuations and credit risk analysis.

Source: Maritime Strategies International