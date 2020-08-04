Multi-million-dollar truck staging upgrade delivering local jobs

Townsville Port has awarded a $4.5 million truck staging upgrade contract to local firm, RMS Engineering and Construction – a leading provider and operator of civil engineering and construction solutions.

The project, which will cater for up to 20 triple road trains when completed, is due to commence this week and is expected to be completed in early 2021.

The experienced local company is no stranger to major civil projects in the Port area. RMS most recently completed civil construction work includes the Berth 4 Cargo Terminal, which involved excavation and removal of a range of materials from site, erosion and sediment control, drainage works, earthworks and pavements.

RMS Managing Director, Richard McDonald said that the truck staging project would support the company’s growth in Northern Australia.

“This project will see around 16 people full time employed and many part-time trades,’’ he said.

“The multi-lane truck staging area project involves construction of approximately 13,000 square metres of asphalt pavement for staging of road trains and other trucks prior to entry to the Port.

“Included in the scope is an upgrade to existing stormwater culverts and pits, electrical work and landscaping and revegetation works. We are very proud to be involved.’’

Member for Townsville Scott Stewart said having a local firm take on the important work was good for jobs in Townsville.

“The whole world has felt the economic impacts of COVID-19 and Queensland is not immune either,” he said.

“By continuing to manage the health response we can now focus on delivering Queensland’s plan for economic recovery.

“The Port of Townsville plays a vital role in creating and sustaining direct and indirect jobs in the city and this $4.5 million project is an important part of helping the port grow in the future.”

Queensland Trucking Association (QTA) CEO Gary Mahon said QTA commended the investment by the Port.

“To grow our exports, it is vital that efficient and safe operations can be undertaken,” Mr Mahon said.

“This investment will boost productivity and cultivates business confidence in trade.” Townsville Port General Manager of Infrastructure and Environment, Marissa Wise said the facility would reduce congestion and improve safety within the Port and along Port access roads, while improving the efficiency of cargo handling and freight operations.

“The facility will also include amenities and an outdoor rest area for truck drivers. Only Port authorised trucks will be allowed to access the facility, which will have surveillance cameras monitored by Port security,’’ she said.

The truck staging upgrade project is part of an extensive infrastructure program at the Port.

Source: Port Strategy