Multi Vessel Shuttle Tanker Contract; Brunvoll to Equip Maran Tankers New Suezmax Shuttle Tankers

Brunvoll has entered into an agreement with Daehan Shipbuilding for the delivery of a comprehensive package of thrusters for three Suezmax DP2 shuttle tankers which are under construction for Maran Tankers Management Inc., the oil tanker shipping arm of the Angelicoussis Group. While the exact contract value is undisclosed, Brunvoll confirms that the deal is in the range of several hundred million NOK.

Brunvoll’s delivery for the three vessels consists of one AR100 and two AR115 retractable azimuth thrusters, one FU100 and one FU115 tunnel thrusters. The combined power output of all the thrusters for each vessel is above 13.000 kW.

The three 154.000 dead weight tonne shuttle tankers will have a length of 276 meters and become Daehan Shipbuilding new building no. 5801, 5802, and 5803. The vessel will be built according to Suezmax requirements, which describes the maximum dimension a vessel can have to sail through the Suez Canal. After completion the vessels will enter into a long-term charter agreement with the Brazilian energy company Petrobras.

The retractable azimuth thrusters are designed with a solution that allows for service and maintenance of the thruster unit without dry docking the vessel. This feature is valuable due to the large size of these vessels, which face challenges to find suitable drydocks. The operational nature of shuttle tankers, often on long contracts with costly off-hire clauses, is also a factor

“The shuttle tanker market has made this a busy summer, but who is complaining? This contract is another testament to the hard work we have invested in developing the right solutions for the shuttle tanker market and delivering exceptional service to our demanding clients. I would like to extend my gratitude to Maran Tankers and Daehan Shipbuilding for the trust they have placed in us. In addition, I would like to thank Tachyon Corporation and Alpha Marine Engineering, representing Brunvoll’s global sales and service network in South Korea and Greece, for their cooperation on these contracts.” says Anders Ulvestad, VP Sales at Brunvoll AS.

Source: Brunvoll